How will the revival of New York City begin? With Kathryn Wylde, President and CEO, Partnership for New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Special Guest: Kathryn Wylde, President and Chief Executive Officer, Partnership for New York City

Host: Josh Schneps, CEO Schneps Media

New York City and the entire State were and continue to be significantly impacted by COVID from both a health and economic point of view. We all hope that a vaccine is coming within the next few months, but the end of the Pandemic, in many ways, will be just the beginning of the revival of the economy particularly in New York City. So to touch on the topic of business and the economy we have Kathryn Wylde as our guest, who is an internationally known expert in housing, economic development and urban policy.

Click here to listen or listen below: