Teenage boy killed in shooting at Brooklyn intersection

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed during a gunfight outside the Fiorentino Houses in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, police reported.

According to cops, the teenaged victim was standing with a group on at the intersection of Miller and Pitkin Avenues in East New York when a gunman approached the group at about 1:34 p.m. on Sept. 28 and started firing, hitting the victim in the torso.

Law enforcement sources said a member of the group the victim was with then pulled out a gun of his own and began firing towards the assailant — but the crossfire wound up striking the victim again, this time in the head.

The victim, whose identity is not yet known pending family notification, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @nypdtips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.