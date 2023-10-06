Quantcast
Police & Fire

Cops searching for gunman who shot a 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn

By Posted on
Police investigate the scene of the shooting near the intersection of E. 16th Street and Avenue M in Midwood.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are searching for the gunman who shot a 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn on Friday. 

According to investigators, the incident occurred just after 12 p.m. near the intersection of E. 16th Street and Avenue M in Midwood, just steps from the Avenue M subway station. 

Authorities shut down the nearby streets after a 17-year-old girl was shot on Friday.
Authorities arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting, and found the female teenager with a gunshot wound to her left ankle. Paramedics rushed the bloodied victim to a nearby hospital, where she is expected to recover from her injuries. 

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived, and no arrests have yet been made. The investigation remains ongoing, an NYPD spokesman said. 

Spectators crowd around the scene of the shooting, which occurred just after noon on Friday.
So far this year, there have been at least 12 victims of gun violence in the 70th Police Precinct, where Friday’s shooting occurred. 

Citywide, 907 people were shot between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1 of this year — a notable decline from the 1,277 victims during the same timeframe last year, according to NYPD statistics

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

