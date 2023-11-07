22-year-old woman stabbed in Queens apartment

The stabbing occurred at The Crossing apartment complex in Jamaica, Queens on Monday.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old female inside a Queens apartment building on Monday.

According to the investigation, the stabbing occurred on the 11th floor of The Crossing apartment complex in Jamaica at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Paramedics arrived at the apartment near 147-40 Archer Avenue, and rushed the bloodied victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police, meanwhile, are working to track down the woman responsible for the stabbing. No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.