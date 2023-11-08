23-year-old shot dead in the Bronx on Wednesday

The victim was found dead outside of a business at 251 E. Tremont Ave. in the Bronx.

A gunman shot and killed a 23-year-old in the Bronx in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.

The shooting occurred at around 12:30 a.m. near 251 E. Tremont Ave. in Mount Hope, where police arrived on the scene to find Romel Carey lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics rushed to the location, but pronounced Carey dead on the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police took a person of interest into custody following the shooting, but no arrests have yet been made.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 5, when the most recent NYPD data is available, cops recorded 999 victims of gun violence on the streets of the five boroughs, with 340 coming in the Bronx.

Both of those numbers mark a decline from the 1,390 gunshot victims in the Big Apple, and 416 victims in the Bronx, during the same timeframe last year.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the victim’s name.