Five of the migrants accused of attacking NYPD officers in Times Square last month were arraigned in court on Friday, where they pleaded not guilty to all charges and were taken into law enforcement custody.

The on-camera assault on Jan. 27 began when two cops approached the group for “acting disorderly” near a shelter, before the perps began attacking the officers at around 8:30 p.m.

Viral videos began emerging on social media shortly after the incident, which caused nationwide uproar and led police on a manhunt to find the suspects — leading to 7 arrests in the case, so far.

On Friday, five of the defendants appeared before a judge in Manhattan Supreme Court to face an indictment brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who said the incident was “despicable” and praised the NYPD for its work in apprehending the men.

“The assault on our police officers in Times Square was despicable and we do not tolerate this type of attack,” said Bragg. “The seven defendants indicted have now appeared in court, and because of our thorough investigation we can present our case and hold them fully accountable for their actions.”

Defendants arraigned for NYPD assault

All five defendants, who are all migrants that came to the United States from South America, were taken into law enforcement custody following the court proceedings, with some facing large bail amounts and others being held by immigration enforcement.

Yorman Reveron, who allegedly pushed two NYPD officers to the ground during the melee, was jailed after he could not post the required $100,000 bail.

Another suspect, Kelvin Servita-Arocha, who is allegedly a member of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua, was remanded without bail, but will spend the next few weeks in ICE custody due to his immigration status.

Wilson Omar Juarez-Aguilarte, another alleged member of the violent gang, was not charged with offenses serious enough to warrant bail, as prosecutors accused him of tampering with evidence and helping to hide the other suspects. However, he is also being held by ICE, and will not be free before his next court date.

Kelvin Servita-Arocha, meanwhile, had actually posted a $15,000 bail earlier this week, but was taken into custody while investigators seek to determine who gave him that money. His lawyer claims it was loaned to him by “well-meaning people,” though that wasn’t enough for the judge to guarantee he would not flee, and leave behind that money.

The last suspect, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, a 19-year-old who arrived in the country 5 months ago, was accused of kicking an NYPD officer during the brawl, and prosecutors asked him to pay $100,000 as bail money, which he has yet to do.

Gomez-Izquiel’s appearance Friday actually marked his second court date stemming from the brawl, as he first appeared last week and was released without bail. He was then arrested on Tuesday for a separate crime, when he allegedly shoplifted from the Queens Center Mall, and punched a security guard that confronted him and his accomplices.

Following his shoplifting arrest, prosecutors say they obtained more evidence against Gomez-Izquiel, and asked the court to reverse its no-bail decision — which the judge on Friday did.

Prosecutors indicted two other individuals for the brawl, and they appeared for their arraignment hearings earlier this week.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban said last week, after the seven suspects were first indicted, that they will continue hunting for any other suspects involved in the brutal assault.

“As this thorough investigation continues, the men and women of the NYPD remain committed to working with the office of the Manhattan district attorney to ensure that everyone who took part in this despicable incident is held fully accountable for their actions,” said Caban.