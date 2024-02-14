Migrant teen indicted for Midtown cop assault fights back tears after getting busted for Queens shoplifting caper

A migrant teenager set free without bail after allegedly brawling with cops in Times Square last month wound up in cuffs again on Wednesday after robbing a Queens department store, authorities said.

A migrant teenager set free without bail after allegedly brawling with cops in Midtown last month wound up in cuffs again on Wednesday, this time for shoplifting from a Queens department store, authorities said.

Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, fought back tears as he was ushered out of the 110th Precinct by detectives on Feb. 14. He’s charged with working with at least two others to steal goods from the Macy’s location at the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst on Feb. 13.

Police said the band of crooks were apparently shoplifting items of clothing and stuffing them in bags at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when they were approached by a security guard. That prompted one of the criminals to punch him in the face, authorities said.

Although the trio fled the scene, Gomez Izquiel was tracked down by police and cuffed for robbery and petit larceny.

Meanwhile, cops noted, the other suspects made a getaway with over $600 worth of merchandise. They remain on the lam after last being seen fleeing westbound on Queens Boulevard.

Not long after taking him in Tuesday, police realized Gomez Izquiel was one of seven indivduals indicted last week for allegedly brawling with cops outside of Candler Building migrant shelter on Jan. 27.

Gomez Izquiel was the first of the group to be arrested with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office alleging that he grabbed one officer before kicking the other at least once. But despite the nature of the attack, he was ultimately released on his own recognizance — something that left police brass and many New Yorkers seething.

“They should be sitting in Rikers right now. They should be indicted this week and taken off our streets,” Chief of Patrol John Chell said days after the incident. “You want to know why our cops are getting assaulted? There’s no consequences. We must change this, end of story.”

Gomez Izquiel is scheduled to appear in Queens Criminal Court on Feb. 16 for the robbery charge.