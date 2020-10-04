BREAKING: Seaplane crashes into Queens pier, leaving four injured

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Four people have apparently survived a plane crash on Flushing Bay in Queens, though there condition is not known at this time.

NYPD says the small aircraft, a seaplane, went down at around 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 4 and slammed into a pier near the address of 158-11 Riverside Dr.

There is an unconfirmed report that a fourth occupant, a 60-year-old man, was in cardiac arrest upon arrival of FDNY and EMS; he was removed to New York-Presbyterian Queens.

