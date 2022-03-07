Bronx man found stabbed to death in his home: NYPD

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed inside his Bronx home.

According to police, at 7:45 a.m. on March 7 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault inside 1011 Sheridan Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 30-year-old Edwin Acevedo in the residence, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to his abdomen.

Paramedics rushed Acevedo to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.