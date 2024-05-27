Bronx man fatally stabbed in neck at homeless shelter

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was fatally stabbed in the neck after getting into an argument at a Bronx homeless shelter on Sunday.

Police say 25-year-old Eric Worrell, who was staying at the shelter, was stabbed at about 3:15 p.m. on May 26 after getting embroiled in a verbal dispute on Sunday at the 200-bed University Heights shelter.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS transported Worrell to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police have not arrested anyone nor identified any suspects in the stabbing.

So far in 2024, the Bronx has seen 36 murders, which is 18% fewer than at the same time last year, according to the NYPD.