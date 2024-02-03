Bronx stabbing leaves man dead, suspect on the run: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are looking for the killer who stabbed a man to death early on Saturday morning.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was attacked at a home on the 400 block of East 153rd Street in Mott Haven, near the Major Deegan Expressway, at about 3:51 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Officers from the 40th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found the victim with a stab wound to his neck.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, police have not yet provided a possible motive for the deadly stabbing, or a description of a suspect.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

It was the first reported murder in the 40th Precinct this year, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.