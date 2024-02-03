Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Bronx stabbing leaves man dead, suspect on the run: cops

By Posted on
Crime scene Bronx
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

Bronx detectives are looking for the killer who stabbed a man to death early on Saturday morning.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was attacked at a home on the 400 block of East 153rd Street in Mott Haven, near the Major Deegan Expressway, at about 3:51 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Officers from the 40th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found the victim with a stab wound to his neck.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Bronx home where man was stabbed to death
The Bronx home on East 153rd Street where a man was found stabbed to death on Feb. 3, 2024.Photo via Google Maps

So far, police have not yet provided a possible motive for the deadly stabbing, or a description of a suspect. 

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

It was the first reported murder in the 40th Precinct this year, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC