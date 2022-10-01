Brooklyn man fatally slashed during fight on L train: cops

A Brooklyn man was fatally slashed during a fight with another straphanger on board an L train Friday night, it was reported.

Tommy Bailey, 43, of Canarsie Road died a short time after being cut across the neck while riding a Canarsie-bound L train at about 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 30, law enforcement sources said.

Authorities said that Bailey got into a dispute with an unidentified male suspect as train approached the Atlantic Avenue stop in East New York; the reason for the dispute was not disclosed.

But the argument turned violent, WABC-TV, reported, when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed Bailey’s neck. WABC-TV reported that the perpetrator departed the train at Atlantic Avenue.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33 discovered the wounded Bailey while responding to a 911 call about the assault.

EMS rushed Bailey to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.