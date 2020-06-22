Brooklyn man shot dead in NYCHA housing lobby, second death in a week

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man in his 30s was shot to death on Monday morning in the lobby of a Brooklyn NYCHA housing project, the second such shooting in a week, police said.

The victim, not identified was pronounced dead on arrival at Brookdale University Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

It’s the latest in a string of gang-related shootings in and around the southeast Brooklyn communities. Scores of shooting victims have been reported as a result of gang activities, police privately say.

The latest shooting occurred at 8:43 a.m. on June 22 in the lobby of 1548 East New York Avenue in the Howard Houses NYCHA development.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct found the victim sprawled unconscious on the floor of the lobby. Despite efforts by EMS to revive him, he could not be saved.

Police were checking security video for a possible suspect in this case.

This is the second such shooting in the Howard Houses, the first was on Wednesday, June 17, steps away from this latest shooting.

That victim was found at 9:06 p.m. on June 17 in front of 80 Osborn St. in the Howard Houses in Brownsville. Police from the 73rd Precinct found the victim sprawled on the ground, suffering multiple chest wounds. He was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center where he could not be saved.

These shootings are part of a spree in which 30 people were shot city-wide just this past week, and 40 the week before. It’s the same communities where those elected officials are seeking cuts in the NYPD.

However, Mayor Bill de Blasio emphasized this morning on his daily briefing that they will not make cuts that will “make people unsafe,” and he noted the increase in shootings as dangerous to residents.

On witness at this morning shooting, 6-year resident of Howard Houses, Barry Rogers said he was angry over the continued violence.“This is sickening, we just had a shooting here last week. How don’t these people get tired of shooting each other? Makes absolutely no sense,” Rogers said.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle depicted in the attached photograph in connection to a homicide that occurred within the confines of the East New York, Brooklyn.

On Friday, June 19, at approximately 4:15 p.m., opposite 640 Stanley Avenue, an unknown individual fired several shots from the front passenger’s seat of a blue 4-door sedan at the two male victims (a 27-year-old and a 17-year-old) while they sat inside of their car.

The 27-year-old male was shot several times in the torso, arms, legs, and head. The 17-year-old was shot once in the right thigh. Both victims were removed to Brookdale Hospital where the 27-year-old was pronounced deceased. The 17-year-old was listed as being in stable condition. The unknown individual and the operator of the blue sedan fled the scene inside of the vehicle westbound on Stanley Avenue.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Here is a photo, provided by police, of the car: