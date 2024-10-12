Brooklyn man shot dead in hail of bullets near clothing store: cops

NYPD Crime Scene Unit members canvass the scene of a deadly shooting on Tilden Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Oct. 12, 2024.

A man in Brooklyn was shot dead in a hail of bullets early on Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was gunned down near the Old Navy Outlet store and the Flaming Grill and Buffet at 2163 Tilden Ave. in Flatbush at about 3:51 a.m. on Oct. 12.

Officers from the 70th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 27-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have yet to reveal the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Through Oct. 6, the 70th Precinct reported just two homicides year-to-date, down from five at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. Shootings were also down 20%, from 10 at the same point last year to 8 this year.

Well after sunrise Saturday, NYPD Crime Scene Unit members were scouring the area for evidence, placing down more than two dozen shell casing markers at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell