Brooklyn man and woman found shot dead in apartment: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two people in Brooklyn were found shot dead inside an apartment on Friday afternoon, police reported.

Officers from the 75th Precinct made the grisly discovery at about 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 16 while responding to a 911 call regarding a crime in progress inside an apartment building at 59 Logan St. in Cypress Hills.

Upon arriving at they scene, they located the victims – a 43-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man — both of whom were unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Responding EMS units pronounced both individuals dead at the scene. Police have withheld their identities, pending family notification.

As of Saturday, police did not provide information regarding whether the two victims were related in any way. They also could not confirm preliminary reports that the incident may have been a murder-suicide, though police recovered a firearm found near the man’s body.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.