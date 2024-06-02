Brooklyn monster choked defenseless 6-year-old girl while stealing necklaces: cops

The Brooklyn robbery suspect who, police said, choked a 6-year-old girl during a robbery on May 29, 2024.

Police in Brooklyn need the public’s help in finding a monstrous crook who choked a 6-year-old girl while robbing her and another youngster last month.

The NYPD released on Saturday images of the brute responsible for the violent attack, which occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on May 29 in the area of Eastern Parkway and Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached from behind two girls, ages 6 and 14, as they walked through the area. He then demanded the gold necklace which the 14-year-old girl wore.

When she refused, cops said, the monster then grabbed the 6-year-old by the throat and choked her while ripping her gold necklace off her neck. He then yanked off the 14-year-old girl’s necklace, then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 77th Precinct. EMS brought the two victims to Maimonides Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man with a light complexion believed to be between 25 and 40 years of age, with a light complexion and a medium build, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with dark hair in a ponytail.

During the robbery, cops said, he was seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and dark shoes while carrying a gray-and-red Target shopping bag. After the attack, he was spotted removing a gray hooded sweatshirt from the bag and then putting it on.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.