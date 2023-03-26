Trio sought for beating, robbing 60-year-old man in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for the trio of ne’er-do-wells they say beat and robbed a 60-year-old man early Monday morning in Brooklyn — and for the two women who acted as their lookouts.

Police say the victim was walking near 70th Street and Eighth Avenue in Dyker Heights at around 3:40 a.m. on March 13 when he was approached by three unknown men. The men then allegedly pushed the man to the ground while punching and kicking him.

Cops say the three assailants then swiped the man’s keys, cell phone and approximately $650 in cash.

Two unknown women also allegedly acted as lookouts during the incident.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his leg and face, and all five individuals fled westbound on Bay Ridge Avenue.

Reports of robbery in the 68th Precinct, where Monday’s incident occurred, are up 100 percent year-to-date, according to Police Department data. There have been 18 reported robberies this year in the precinct — which encompasses Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton — as of March 19, when the most recent data is available, up from nine during the same timeframe last year. Reports of felony assault in the precinct are also up more than 57 percent.

Citywide, reports of robbery are trending down slightly, but felony assaults also remain up.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.