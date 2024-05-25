Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who shot a man dead and left another victim with multiple graze wounds at a public housing complex late on Friday night.

Authorities said the gun violence erupted at about 11:56 p.m. on May 24 in front of 140 Moore St. within the Bushwick Houses public housing complex in East Williamsburg.

Officers from the 90th Precinct and NYPD PSA 3, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found a 21-year-old man shot once in the head.

EMS rushed the man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Later, police responded to Woodhull Hospital after a 20-year-old man walked into the medical facility seeking treatment for multiple graze wounds to his head, ear and legs. The victim stated he was injured at the Moore Street location. Police reported that he is now in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victims had been at the location and were leaving when an unidentified individual opened fire upon them. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through May 19, the 90th Precinct reported just two homicides year-to-date, half the total tallied at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. There had also been three shootings this year, up just one from the year-to-date total in 2023.