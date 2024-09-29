Bloody Brooklyn assault leaves four men stabbed in apartment: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A maniac stabbed four people inside a Brooklyn apartment early on Sunday morning, police said.

The bloody assault unfolded at about 12:04 a.m. on Sept. 29 inside of 1493 Park Place in Crown Heights.

Officers from the 77th Precinct, in responding to the incident, found the four victims at the location: A 36-year-old man with lacerations to his head and right arm; another 36-year-old man stabbed in the right thigh; a 33-year-old man knifed in the torso and slashed in the head; and a 31-year-old man slashed in the torso and both arms.

EMS rushed the four victims to Kings County and Brookdale University Hospitals, and are expected to survive. Law enforcement sources, however, said they are not cooperating with detectives seeking details about how the violence unfolded.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Felony assaults are down 10.8% year-to-date in the 77th Precinct, according to the most recent CompStat report. Through Sept. 22, the command tallied 272 assaults, down from the 305 reported at the same point last year. Overall crime in the precinct is down 15.91%.