Brooklyn subway stabbing leaves teen wounded: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who stabbed a teen inside of a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday morning, law enforcement said.

Police sources say a 17-year-old boy was attacked inside of the Utica Avenue Station at around 11:25 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Although the details surrounding exactly what caused the altercation are still emerging, it has been confirmed that the victim was stabbed once in the back and once in the left arm.

Medics rushed the young man to Kings County Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Sources with knowledge of the incident say that the victim and perpetrator are believed to be known to one another, leading police to search for another teen.

Cops could be observed patrolling the station well into the afternoon.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.