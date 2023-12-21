Armed burglars shoot man during heist of Queens jewelry shop: NYPD

The suspects wanted in connection with a burglary of a Queens jewelry shop on Dec. 12.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for the four burglars who shot a man while robbing a jewelry shop in Queens on Dec. 12.

According to police, three suspects entered the store at 35-35 Junction Boulevard in Corona, while a fourth perpetrator acted as the lookout during the heist at around 6:25 p.m.

While inside, the suspects began shouting at a 59-year-old employee, demanding that he fork over jewelry and other contraband. When the worker resisted, the suspects discharged a firearm — striking him in the thigh, and grazing him in the head, cops said.

Following the shooting, the suspects grabbed around $15,000 worth of jewelry, and fled the location on scooters before police arrived.

Paramedics, meanwhile, rushed the bloodied victim in stable condition to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for treatment, where he has since recovered from his injuries.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.