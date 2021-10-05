Quantcast
Murray Hill

Cabbie injured after getting involved in Kips Bay collision

An overturned taxi halted traffic during rush hour as first responders helped to remove the driver on Oct. 5.
Photo by Dean Moses

A cab driver wound up being hospitalized after being involved in a crash in Kips Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

First responders raced to 30th Street and Second Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 after a taxi collided with another vehicle, overturning the cab and trapping the driver inside.

Members of the 17th Precinct waited with the driver until FDNY arrived and extracted the man by removing the car’s windshield. 

The windshield was removed. Photo by Dean Moses

According to police sources, cops received conflicting reports from both drivers regarding the accident. While one car owner told police that they stopped for a school bus when the taxi rear ended their vehicle; the taxi driver on the other hand, disagreed with this account, telling officers that a car stopped short causing him to smash into the car since he was not able to break in time.

The taxi driver complained of neck pain to EMS, and he was transported to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

FDNY arrive at the scene to aid the driver. Photo by Dean Moses

