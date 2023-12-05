Cops cuff 29-year-old woman in connection with fatal Brooklyn stabbing

The fatal stabbing occurred on Sunday at 123 Melrose St. in Bushwick.

Police arrested a 29-year-old woman in connection with a fatal stabbing in Brooklyn on Sunday.

NYPD officers slapped the cuffs on Kiasia Durham, charging her with criminal possession of a weapon following the fatal stabbing — though they have not yet charged anyone with murder.

According to the investigation, NYPD officers arrived on the scene inside a building at 123 Melrose St. in Bushwick at around 4:14 p.m, where they found a 47-year-old male with stab wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed the bloodied man to Woodhull Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

Police did not release a suspected motive for the stabbing, and the investigation remains ongoing.