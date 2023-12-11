Suspect cuffed for deadly Harlem shooting six months later

Police arrested a suspected shooter for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man in Harlem earlier this year.
According to the investigation, the 36-year-old Arthur Hines approached the victim near 232 E. 116 Street on May 17, and fired a bullet into his chest.
Paramedics arrived at the scene at around 1:49 p.m. and found the bloodied victim, Isaiah Brown, and rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where doctors pronounced him dead.
The suspect, meanwhile, eluded capture for several months, until Sunday night — when NYPD officers slapped the cuffs on Hines, a Bronx resident.
Hines has been charged with Murder. Police did not release a motive in the killing.
So far this year, there have been 368 homicides on the streets of the five boroughs — a notable decline from the 402 killings during the same timeframe last year, according to the latest NYPD data.