Suspect cuffed for deadly Harlem shooting six months later

Police arrested a mna for killing 26-year-old Isaiah Brown at 232 E. 116 Street on May 17.

Police arrested a suspected shooter for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man in Harlem earlier this year.

According to the investigation, the 36-year-old Arthur Hines approached the victim near 232 E. 116 Street on May 17, and fired a bullet into his chest.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at around 1:49 p.m. and found the bloodied victim, Isaiah Brown, and rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The suspect, meanwhile, eluded capture for several months, until Sunday night — when NYPD officers slapped the cuffs on Hines, a Bronx resident.

Hines has been charged with Murder. Police did not release a motive in the killing.

So far this year, there have been 368 homicides on the streets of the five boroughs — a notable decline from the 402 killings during the same timeframe last year, according to the latest NYPD data.