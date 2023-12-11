Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Suspect cuffed for deadly Harlem shooting six months later

By Posted on
Police arrested a mna for killing 26-year-old Isaiah Brown at 232 E. 116 Street on May 17.
Police arrested a mna for killing 26-year-old Isaiah Brown at 232 E. 116 Street on May 17.
Google Maps

Police arrested a suspected shooter for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man in Harlem earlier this year. 

According to the investigation, the 36-year-old Arthur Hines approached the victim near 232 E. 116 Street on May 17, and fired a bullet into his chest. 

Paramedics arrived at the scene at around 1:49 p.m. and found the bloodied victim, Isaiah Brown, and rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where doctors pronounced him dead. 

The suspect, meanwhile, eluded capture for several months, until Sunday night — when NYPD officers slapped the cuffs on Hines, a Bronx resident. 

Hines has been charged with Murder. Police did not release a motive in the killing. 

So far this year, there have been 368 homicides on the streets of the five boroughs — a notable decline from the 402 killings during the same timeframe last year, according to the latest NYPD data.

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC