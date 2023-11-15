Cops investigating after man dies of head injuries aboard Queens E train

Police found the bloodied victim at the JFK Airport station near Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue.

Police are searching for answers after a man died from head injuries sustained aboard a Queens subway on Tuesday.

According to the investigation, NYPD officers received a 911 call regarding a man lying unconscious while bleeding from his head on the floor of a northbound E train, and ran to the scene at JFK Airport station near Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue at around 9 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the bloodied victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the victim’s cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.