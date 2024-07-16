Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Man in Brooklyn shot dead during argument near dollar store: cops

By Posted on
Police in Brooklyn at scene where man was shot dead
Detectives in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a suspect who fatally shot a man following an argument near a dollar store on Monday night, authorities said.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a suspect who fatally shot a man following an argument near a dollar store on Monday night, authorities said.

According to police sources, officers from the 79th Precinct rushed to 306 Franklin Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 7:41 p.m. on July 15 after a 911 caller reported gunshots ringing out.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside the location, a Family Dollar Store.

Brooklyn police officer stands guard at scene where man was shot
Cops from the 79th Precinct rushed to 306 Franklin Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 7:41 p.m. on July 16 after a 911 caller reported gunshots ringing out.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Sources familiar with the incident reported that the victim had gotten into an argument with the suspected shooter, described as a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. After firing the fatal shot, cops said he immediately fled the scene on foot.

Law enforcement cordoned off the street late into the night Monday as detectives investigated the slaying.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through July 14, the 79th Precinct logged three homicides year-to-date, down from six reported at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. There had also been 12 shootings, equal to the number tallied as of July 14 last year.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside the location, a Family Dollar Store..Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

Related Articles

More from around NYC