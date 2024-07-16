Man in Brooklyn shot dead during argument near dollar store: cops

Detectives in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a suspect who fatally shot a man following an argument near a dollar store on Monday night, authorities said.

According to police sources, officers from the 79th Precinct rushed to 306 Franklin Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 7:41 p.m. on July 15 after a 911 caller reported gunshots ringing out.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside the location, a Family Dollar Store.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Sources familiar with the incident reported that the victim had gotten into an argument with the suspected shooter, described as a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. After firing the fatal shot, cops said he immediately fled the scene on foot.

Law enforcement cordoned off the street late into the night Monday as detectives investigated the slaying.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through July 14, the 79th Precinct logged three homicides year-to-date, down from six reported at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. There had also been 12 shootings, equal to the number tallied as of July 14 last year.