Cops investigating stabbing that left a man injured in Manhattan

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured in Manhattan early Tuesday morning.

According to the NYPD, at 2:07 a.m. on July 21 police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in the vicinity of West 35th Street and 8th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been stabbed in the back.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that the victim and the suspect had gotten into a dispute, which resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim in the back. The suspect then fled the scene northbound on 8th Avenue.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.