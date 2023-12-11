Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Cops searching for thieves behind brutal Bronx robbery

By Posted on
The suspects approached the victim near 764 Allerton Ave, before assaulting him and stealing his wallet.
The suspects approached the victim near 764 Allerton Ave, before assaulting him and stealing his wallet.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are searching for the two thieves who assaulted a man during a brutal robbery in the Bronx Dec. 3.

According to the investigation, the suspects approached the 30-year-old victim from behind and punched him multiple times near 764 Allerton Ave, before grabbing his wallet and running off. 

The victim declined medical treatment following the incident. 

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, cops said. 

Cops described the first individual as a male with light skin, who was wearing a green overcoat with black pants, black and white sneakers, and a black backpack.

The second individual is described as a male with dark skin, who was wearing black vest, black sweater and gray sweatpants with black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC