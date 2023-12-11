Cops searching for thieves behind brutal Bronx robbery

The suspects approached the victim near 764 Allerton Ave, before assaulting him and stealing his wallet.

Police are searching for the two thieves who assaulted a man during a brutal robbery in the Bronx Dec. 3.

According to the investigation, the suspects approached the 30-year-old victim from behind and punched him multiple times near 764 Allerton Ave, before grabbing his wallet and running off.

The victim declined medical treatment following the incident.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, cops said.

Cops described the first individual as a male with light skin, who was wearing a green overcoat with black pants, black and white sneakers, and a black backpack.

The second individual is described as a male with dark skin, who was wearing black vest, black sweater and gray sweatpants with black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.