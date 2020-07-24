Cops seek armed crooks who swiped cash from a Queens gas station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for two armed robbers who allegedly stole more than $400 from an Astoria gas station on Thursday night.

Authorities say that the two suspects entered the Mobil Gas Station at 32-09 21st Street just before 9 p.m. on July 23. Once inside, the two men went behind the sales counter, brandished a black firearm and demanded the 65-year-old employee give them cash from the register, police said.

The robbers then opened the sales register, grabbed $450 in cash and stole the employee’s cell phone before fleeing southbound on 21st Street, according to authorities. No one was hurt during the incident.

Police on Friday released surveillance video, which shows the robbery in progress.

Both suspects are men with dark complexion. One man, with a slim build, was seen wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt and cap, dark shorts, and black and white sneakers. The other man, who is bald with an athletic build, was last seen wearing an orange shirt with the American flag on the front, red shorts, and black sneakers, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

This story first appeared on qns.com.