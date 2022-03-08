Quantcast
Police & Fire

Cops seek arsonist who set small Central Park fires

A burnt patch of branches and leaves remains after the fire in Central Park’s North Woods on March 8.
Photo by Dean Moses

An arsonist set several small fires at the northern end of Central Park Tuesday afternoon, March 8, according to the authorities.

Firefighters rushed to the area at the North Woods around 1:20 p.m. to extinguish the brush and trash fires, according to the FDNY and video from the scene.

Cops are looking for a male suspect wearing green pants, a black sweatshirt and a black jacket, who they believe set the flames, according to a Police spokesperson.

Footage from the scene shows smoke rising above the Manhattan lawn.Citizen

NYPD reported three small fires at the scene near W. 107th Street and Central Park West.

There were no injures and smoke eaters have since extinguished the flames, according to FDNY.

Footage posted on the Citizen app showed smoke rising up from the iconic Manhattan lawn.

A burnt branch lies at the scene of the fires on the afternoon of March 8.Photo by Dean Moses

