Cops seek arsonist who set small Central Park fires

An arsonist set several small fires at the northern end of Central Park Tuesday afternoon, March 8, according to the authorities.

Firefighters rushed to the area at the North Woods around 1:20 p.m. to extinguish the brush and trash fires, according to the FDNY and video from the scene.

Cops are looking for a male suspect wearing green pants, a black sweatshirt and a black jacket, who they believe set the flames, according to a Police spokesperson.

NYPD reported three small fires at the scene near W. 107th Street and Central Park West.

There were no injures and smoke eaters have since extinguished the flames, according to FDNY.

Footage posted on the Citizen app showed smoke rising up from the iconic Manhattan lawn.