Cops seek Hell’s Kitchen Traffic Enforcement Agent attacker

Police are looking for a brute who assaulted several traffic agents in Hell’s Kitchen on Oct. 7.

The bruiser and another person, who has since been arrested, argued with three Traffic Enforcement Agents near West 40th Street and 11th Avenue around 6:30 p.m., before the war of words escalated and they attacked the uniformed workers and fled in their car, according to NYPD.

Paramedics brought the TEAs to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, cops said.

Photos show the man in question get out of his car donning a red hat and a white shirt.

