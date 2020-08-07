Cops seek man who stabbed a woman at a Manhattan subway station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who stabbed a woman at a Manhattan subway station on Thursday.

At 11:57 a.m. on Aug. 6, a 40-year-old woman was buying a Metrocard at the 72nd Street subway station when she was approached by an unknown man who just left a train and exited the turnstile. The suspect then proceeded to stab the woman in her back.

The suspect then fled the station. EMS took the victim to Mount Sinai West, where she was treated for a stab wound to her right shoulder.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken from the scene:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.