Brooklyn man sentenced for attempted murder of ex-wife’s colleague

A Brooklyn man will spend 15 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife’s colleague and leaving him for dead.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the sentencing of 43-year-old Jianqing Chen, who received his punishment from Supreme Court Justice Jane Tully on Friday after his conviction of second-degree attempted murder last month.

Investigators say Chen and his wife divorced in 2019 after 10 years of marriage, and Chen began a harassment campaign against her — making 159 sinister phone calls, and sending 500 threatening text messages to the 34-year-old.

Chen allegedly threatened both his estranged wife and her acquaintances, according to prosecutors.

His actions became deadly on March 3, 2022, when he waited in the driveway of his ex-wife’s colleague’s 67th Street home, before ambushing the victim and stabbing him neck, head, face, back, and arm at around 6:15 p.m.

The victim’s daughter arrived home minutes later and called 911. Paramedics arrived shortly after and rushed the bloodied victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he recovered from his wounds.

Meanwhile, Chen, who cut his own hand during his attack, eventually took himself to NYU Langone Hospital, where he claimed he’d been attacked by two knife-wielding men.

Investigators, using DNA evidence found on the recovered knife, along with surveillance video that captured the attack, linked Chen to the stabbing, and arrested him.

He was convicted on July 7 following a jury trial of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree aggravated harassment.

“This was a life-altering attack on a completely innocent man who was lucky to be found by his daughter. I am committed to keeping the people of Brooklyn safe from violence,” said District Eric Attorney Gonzalez. “With today’s sentence, the defendant has been found accountable for his actions.”

Chen will spend 15 years behind bars, and be subject to five years’ post-release supervision.