Creep sought for grabbing woman’s butt in West Village apartment building

Cops are looking for a creep who grabbed a woman’s butt on a West Village street last month.

Authorities say that at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was followed by an unknown man into her apartment building, located in the vicinity of Greenwich Street and Jane Street. The suspect approached the victim in the stairwell and then grabbed her buttocks over her clothing.

The creep then fled the building and went eastbound down Jane Street on foot. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect, who is described by police as a man in his 30s with a light complexion, dark-colored eyes and dark-colored hair, standing 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.