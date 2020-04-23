Crook breaks into Manhattan subway station shop and takes off with dog food: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into a shop in a Manhattan subway station.

According to police, at 1 a.m. on April 22 an unknown man gained entry to Doughnuttery, located within the 59th Street–Columbus Circle subway station. Once he was inside, police say that the suspect took a bag of dog food and a chapstick.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

On April 23, the NYPD released photos of the suspect:

