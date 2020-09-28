Crook sought for trying to rob two women in Manhattan elevators: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a crook who tried to rob two women in Manhattan this month.

According to police, at 4:31 p.m. on Sept. 17 an unknown man followed a 50-year-old woman into an elevator inside 718 West 178th Street. The suspect assaulted the woman and tried to take her property, but ultimately fled the scene empty-handed. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Two days later on Sept. 19, at 8:50 p.m. the suspect followed a 56-year-old woman into an elevator inside of 2825 8th Avenue. As the woman exited the elevator, the suspect assaulted her and took $300 from her. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and video taken from the crime scenes. The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 30-35 years old, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.