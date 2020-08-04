Crook steals $2,000 worth of handbags and clothing from Coach store in Manhattan: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a crook who swiped high-end handbags and clothing from a Manhattan store over the weekend.

According to police, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 1, an unknown man entered COach Fashion, located at 685 Fifth Avenue, and began to take bags and clothing from the store displays. When a 31-year-old female employee attempted to intervene, the suspect pulled out a box cutter.

The suspect then fled the scene with the merchandise, which had an estimated value of $2,000. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

On Aug. 3, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken from inside the store:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.