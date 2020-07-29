Crooks swipes television and cash after breaking into Bronx nail salon

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a crook who broke into a Bronx nail salon and took off with cash and a television earlier this month.

At 12 p.m. on July 3, an unknown man broke into Nail Heaven, located at 1352 East Gun Hill Road, by pushing in the air conditioner in the rear wall. Once inside, the suspect took a Sony television as well as $20 in cash.

The suspect then fled the scene out of the rear of the location in an unknown direction.

Photos and video of the suspect taken from the scene were released by the NYPD on July 28:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.