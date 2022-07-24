Double shooting in Queens leaves one man critically wounded: NYPD

One of two victims in a Queens double shooting on Saturday afternoon remains hospitalized in critical condition, police sources said Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 3 p.m. on July 23 near the corner of 104th Street and 41st Avenue in Corona.

According to police, the two victims were engaged in a dispute moments before an unidentified gunman shot them both.

Officers from the 110th Precinct found one victim shot multiple times in the chest. EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the second victim suffered a graze wound to his right arm, and was also treated at Elmhurst Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.