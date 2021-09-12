Driver arrested after Brooklyn crash that killed 3-month-old baby girl

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police arrested a driver who crashed into another car and pummeled into a family on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Saturday night, killing a 3-month-old girl and critically injuring her mother.

Crown Heights resident Tyrik Mott, 28, allegedly drove the wrong way on Gates Avenue heading east and slammed into another driver going north on Vanderbilt Avenue in Clinton Hill just before 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 11, authorities said.

The crash caused both vehicles to jump the curb and hit the three pedestrians on the sidewalk, including the infant girl in a stroller, her 33-year-old mom, and a 36-year-old man, according to police.

Paramedics rushed the baby to Brooklyn Hospital where she was pronounced dead and the mom to Methodist Hospital, where she is clinging to life after sustaining “severe trauma,” according to an NYPD spokesman.

The girl’s name has not been released pending family notification.

The male victim was also brought to Brooklyn Hospital and is in stable condition. Police could not confirm whether he is related to the other two victims.

The 49-year-old woman driving the second car was also brought to Methodist Hospital and is in stable condition.

Cops said Mott tried to steal another car after the collision and they cuffed him on charges of attempted robbery, grand larceny, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Mott’s 2017 Honda Civic has a staggering 160 traffic violations since mid-2017 attached to its Pennsylvania license plates — which were captured on the scene by journalist Liam Quigley — amounting to almost $14,000 in fines.

A baby was hit by an out of control driver on Gates Ave in Brooklyn. One vehicle with PA involved has more than 50 school zone speeding tickets. pic.twitter.com/bnUZGNbjsm — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) September 11, 2021

That includes a whopping 91 tickets for speeding in school zones and 13 times that car’s driver ran red lights in the city, according to the online database How’s My Driving NY.

The intersection of Gates and Vanderbilt avenues has seen eight crashes that injured nine people since August 2011, according to the website NYC Crash Mapper.