Early-morning blaze claims life of Queens man in his home

Authorities are investigating a deadly fire that claimed the life of a man in Queens early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 4:28 a.m. on April 27 FDNY and police personnel responded to a 911 call regarding a fire at 114-35 Bedell Street in Springfield Gardens. After the FDNY got the fire under control, police found 61-year-old Colin Cyrus inside the home, unresponsive and unconscious, with severe burns to his body.

Paramedics rushed to the location and pronounced Cyrus dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the NYC Fire Marshal, and at this time there are no signs of criminality. The investigation remains ongoing.