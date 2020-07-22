FBI says it has evidence linking anti-feminist lawyer to another murder

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY NATHAN LAYNE

The FBI said on Wednesday it had evidence linking a deceased, self-described anti-feminist lawyer suspected of killing the son of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas to a murder earlier this month in California.

The FBI, in an emailed statement, said it was working with the sheriff’s office in San Bernardino, California, and had evidence tying the lawyer, Roy Den Hollander, to the July 11 killing of Marc Angelucci, a former associate of Hollander in the men’s rights movement.

Hollander, who was found dead on Monday in an apparent suicide, was the sole suspect in the Sunday attack at Salas’ home. The attack killed the 20-year-old son of Salas, a judge on the U.S. District Court of New Jersey, and wounded her husband.

The FBI says it now believes Hollander was involved in the death of Angelucci, who was vice president of the National Coalition for Men (NCFM). Angelucci was found July 11 with apparent gunshot wounds in Cedarpines Park, California, which is about 75 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

NCFM President Harry Crouch told Reuters that Hollander and Angelucci had had a falling out several years ago around the time Hollander was dismissed from the organization.