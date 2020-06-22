Five car pileup near Rodman’s Neck Circle in the Bronx leaves many injures

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A five-car pile-up near the Rodman’s Neck traffic circle left one passenger in critical condition and six others hospitalized on Sunday night at about 9:23 p.m.

It happened when a westbound Toyota Camry struck the rear of a 2014 Infiniti Q50, which caused the Q50 to also rear end a 2008 Toyota Highlander.

As this happened, the Camry crossed over the road’s double yellow lines of City Island Road, striking an eastbound 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on, according to NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

The Camry then struck another car, a 2010 BMW x5, which was stopped in westbound traffic on the road.

The 35-year-old male driver of the Camry was found unconscious and unresponsive and the 34-year-old female passenger in that car was brought to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, along with the driver.

Five other injured motorists were taken to Jacobi Hospital by EMS personnel, all with varying degrees of injury, according to the NYPD.

They are reported to be in stable condition.

