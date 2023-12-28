The suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing at a Bronx subway station.

Police are searching for five suspects who stabbed a man during a bloody robbery at a Bronx subway station on Christmas Eve.

According to the investigation, the five perps approached the 44-year-old male victim on the mezzanine of the Mosholu Parkway train station and engaged him in a verbal argument.

The situation quickly escalated when one of the perpetrators brandished a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times throughout his body.

After the stabbing, the perps grabbed the victim’s cell phone and fled the train station on foot, cops said.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.