Gun-toting creep robbed and tried to rape woman on Brooklyn street: cops

An armed deviant who robbed a woman at gunpoint and tried to rape her in Brooklyn earlier this week remains on the lam, police reported.

The NYPD released on Sept. 11 video footage of the creep wanted for the attempted rape, which took place at 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 10 in front of a home on Crystal Street near Pitkin Avenue in East New York.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached a 38-year-old woman from behind, pulled her by the hair and pointed a black firearm to her head. He then demanded that she give him “what you’ve got” and forcibly removed $12 from her possession.

Following the robbery, cops said, the creep ordered the woman to get on the ground, and proceeded to pull down her pants. But after a brief verbal exchange, authorities said, the suspect took off on foot southbound along Crystal Street.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct. The victim, who did not know her attacker, did not suffer serious injury.

Police described the perpetrator as a Hispanic man standing between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing about 185 pounds.

He’s shown on the security video wearing a black face mask, a black jacket over a white t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

