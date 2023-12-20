Gunman outside Bronx apartment building fatally shoots man: NYPD

Police found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound outside of 3836 Carpenter Ave. in the Bronx on Wednesday morning.

A gunman fatally shot a man in the Bronx on Wednesday morning, according to police.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call outside of an apartment building at 3836 Carpenter Ave. in Williamsbridge, where they found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, cops said.

Paramedics rushed the bloodied man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where doctors pronounced him dead.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

So far this year, though Dec. 17, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there have been 377 homicides recorded in the five boroughs — notably less than the 422 killings during the same timeframe last year.

Of the homicides this year, 10 had come in the 47th Precinct, where Wednesday’s fatal shooting occurred.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.