Gunman sought for shooting cab driver, teen in Harlem, leaving both critically injured

Detectives are looking for the gunman who shot a 15-year-old boy and a cab driver during an incident in Harlem over the weekend.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 4 near the corner of West 131st Street and 8th Avenue.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the suspect sat in a car parked at the location when the 15-year-old boy approached and engaged him in a dispute. Detectives are looking into the possibility that the teenager may have attempted to rob him.

Things turned awry, cops said, when the suspect pulled out a gun and began firing. One of the shots struck the 15-year-old boy in the torso, while another went a stray and wound up wounding a 34-year-old man, who was operating a cab nearby.

Following the shooting, cops said, the gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 32nd Precinct. EMS rushed the victims to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

On Sunday night, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect just before the shooting inside a nearby bodega. As shown, the gunman had black hair and beard, and wore sunglasses, a black sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.