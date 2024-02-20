Harlem afterschool teacher indicted in heinous sexual abuse case involving 8-year-old girl

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A grand jury indicted a Harlem afterschool program teacher who allegedly sexually abused an 8-year-old girl in his care numerous times over the course of a year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday.

Yonkers resident Miles McNeal, 25, was initially arrested on Feb. 1 following an investigation by the Manhattan Child Abuse Squad. Prosecutors say McNeal allegedly molested and sexually assaulted the young victim numerous times between September 2022 and August 2023 at the program’s base on West 112th Street.

While the grand jury handed down an indictment against McNeal on Feb. 20, Bragg says that investigators still believe the suspect may have attacked other children — and he urged parents and students to come forward with any information they may have.

“These alleged acts are despicable, and no student or parent should ever have to fear that they may face this abusive behavior at a school,” said Bragg in a statement. “We believe that there may be additional survivors, and this remains an ongoing investigation. Please reach out to our Office if you believe your child may have been abused by Miles McNeal – our team has extensive experience and trauma-informed training to handle these investigations with the care and sensitivity they deserve.”

According to the indictment, McNeal served as the girl’s afterschool and camp teacher. Prosecutors said he frequently removed her from class and brought her to a nearby empty classroom, where the girl was violated.

The abuse only grew more traumatic over time, the indictment alleged. McNeal allegedly started out by taking photos of the girl’s body, but that eventually evolved into acts of sexual abuse.

McNeal was initially charged on Feb. 1 with sex abuse, use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, course of sexual conduct against a child, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Manhattan Child Abuse Squad members had also determined that McNeal frequently shared with the victim images of other naked children.

In the grand jury indictment handed down Tuesday, McNeal was charged with second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, first-degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

McNeal pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Tuesday; he is due back in court on March 4, according to court records. He remains held on $75,000 cash bail, or $200,000 bond. If convicted of first-degree sexual abuse, he faces up to 7 years behind bars.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan Child Abuse Squad and the Manhattan DA’s Child Abuse Bureau urge any parent or child who had interactions with McNeal to come forward and talk with trained professionals. For more information, call 212-335-4300.