Horror in Queens as man stabs wife to death, then turns knife on himself

A man who stabbed his wife to death inside of their Queens apartment during an argument about infidelity early Friday morning is in critical condition after also stabbing himself, according to authorities.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a call regarding an assault in progress inside of an apartment on 34th Road in Jackson Heights around 2 a.m. on July 3 and found a man and a woman with stab wounds.

The woman, identified as 45-year-old Yaqueline Collado, had suffered multiple stab wounds throughout her body, and the 41-year-old man, whose identity has yet to be released, had suffered stab wounds to his abdomen, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported both to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where Collado was pronounced dead and the man remains in critical, but stable condition, according to law enforcement sources.

A police spokesman said the two are husband and wife and had been verbally arguing about infidelity. The spokesperson said it was not immediately clear who allegedly betrayed the other.

Their argument turned physical, law enforcement sources said, when the man stabbed Collado multiple times before turning the knife on himself. The knife was recovered at the scene.

Cops said the couple’s daughter walked in to the apartment to find that both had been stabbed and called 911. A police spokesperson said it is not immediately clear if she was home during the incident.

The man remains in the hospital and is in police custody and could face charges, the spokesperson said.

The investigation remains ongoing.