Knife fight leaves one man dead and another injured on streets of Brooklyn

Police are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed in the neck during a fight in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at 5:08 p.m. on Sept. 2, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in front of 874 42nd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man who had been stabbed in the torso.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that the 22-year-old had been involved in a fight at the location with five other individuals, which also resulted in a 31-year-old man being stabbed in the neck. The 31-year-old was taken to Maimonides Hospital by private means, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification. The driver of the vehicle was being held for questioning.

EMS took the 22-year-old to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition. Police recovered a knife and a firearm in the vicinity of the location. The 22-year-old was later placed into custody, however no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.